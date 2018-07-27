Sony expands its home theatre line-up in India

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Expanding its home theatre line-up, Sony India on Wednesday launched “HT-S700RF” and “HT-S500RF” 5.1 channel soundbar home theatre systems in the country.

The “HT-S700RF” will be available starting on August 10 for Rs 37,990 while the “HT-S500RF” will cost Rs 29,990.

The two home theatre systems come with exclusive India “sound setting” that offers powerful bass sound and clear vocal sound, the company said in a statement.

Sony “HT-S700RF” has two front and two rear tweeters whereas “HT-S500RF” comes loaded with two front tweeters.

The tweeters help in improving overall sound staging of the system, so users can appreciate the audio, the company added.

