Sony India launches new portable mobile projector

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Sony India on Thursday launched a portable mobile projector “MP-CD1” that can transform any surface into a wide screen, making it perfect for projecting content for a large audience.

Priced at Rs 29,990, the device will be available from August 3.

The mobile projector enhances brightness levels to reduce motion blurring and noise and ensuring optimum performance.

It is equipped with Texas Instruments’ “DLP IntelliBright” technology that manages brightness and power consumption, the company said in a statement.

Sporting an aluminium design to increase durability, the pocket-sized projector is capable to project content up to 304.8 centimetre (cm) in size from a short distance of 350 cm.

The device with a 5,000mAh battery enables users to project clear images with up to two hours of projection time, the company claimed.

It comes with auto keystone correction for hassle-free projection with Tripod socket support and has wireless connectivity and media streaming with HDMI dongle.

The HDMI and USB ports on the device accept smartphones, laptops and gaming consoles.

–IANS

