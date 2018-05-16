Sony Pictures International Productions acquires rights for Jhulan Goswami biopic

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired the rights for a biopic on India’s veteran medium pacer Jhulan Goswami.

The studio will develop and produce the film in partnership with Dunamis Entertainment, read a statement to IANS.

“Jhulan’s life story reads like an unbelievable tale of extreme hardships and massive achievements. It is heart-warming yet fascinating, inspiring yet thrilling,” said Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India.

“An idol for millions of young Indians who live and breathe cricket, when we first heard about the sheer journey she undertook to reach where she has, we knew that we had to celebrate Jhulan’s life on the big screen, with the audiences worldwide.”

Krishnani says it is “difficult to imagine anyone else who achieved so much despite all the challenges and difficulties that came her way and yet she didn’t lose her sense of humour”.

“Together with our partners, Dunamis Entertainment, we are excitedly looking forward to developing and producing her life story, in keeping with our focus on becoming a content led studio,” he added.

Jhulan will be the first female cricketer on whom a biopic will be made. A biopic on former men’s team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been made while a docu-drama on batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar released last year.

The 34-year-old, who hails from Chakdaha, a city and a municipality in Kalyani subdivision of Nadia district, is the highest wicket-taker in One-day Internationals (ODIs) with 195 scalps in 164 matches.

–IANS

sug/nv/bg