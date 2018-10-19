Sony unveils new high zoom camera at Rs 34,990

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Sony India on Friday boosted its Cyber-shot line-up of travel high zoom camera with the launch of the DSC-WX800 that will be available from October 29.

Priced at Rs 34,990, the new models are packaged in the world’s smallest body and offer a zoom range from 24mm at the wide end up to 720mm super-telephoto.

It comes with BIONZ X image processing engine combined with a front-end LSI that delivers high-speed continuous shooting at up to 10 fps with a buffer limit of up to 155 images, the company said in a statement.

A 180-degree tiltable LCD screen allows easy framing of selfies and group shots location data acquisition via Bluetooth can collect and record location data from a mobile device.

It will be available across all Sony Centres, Alpha Flagship stores and major electronic stores in India.

