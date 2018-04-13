Sony YAY! pads up content with new offerings

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Childrens entertainment channel Sony YAY!, which has clocked a year since its launch, has announced a robust content line-up and extension of footprint, in time for the summer holiday season.

The channel will roll out 10 new made-for-TV movies along with special new holiday episodes. Its regional footprint is also expanding as it will now also air in Bengali and Malayalam, apart from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu.

A new show “KickO and Super Speedo” — on the adventures of a superhero child — will also go on air on the channel, which has extended its characters into licensing and merchandising via a partnership with Black White Orange (BWO).

Five of the 10 TV movies will launch as part of the channel’s film festival ‘Housefull Fridays’. The five films are “Honey Bunny in Plane Hijack”, “Honey Bunny in Himalayan Car Rally”, “Honey Bunny in Double Impact”, “Guru aur Bhole the Gladiators” and “Guru aur Bhole in Alien Busters”.

Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head, Sony Pictures Networks Kids Genre, said in a statement: “Right from inception, our effort continues to be centered on adding happiness, entertainment and interactivity in kids’ lives through all our initiatives and we are overwhelmed with all the response.

“Kids are the heart of everything we do. Sony YAY! has characterised itself by being close to children, and creating worlds and stories with them through endearing characters, be it on-air or on-ground. With our bag full of goodies for kids this new year, we are sure to give them a YAY!tastic time.”

