Sonyaa?s look inspired by Madhuri’s in ‘Hum Aapke…’

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actress Sonyaa will be seen wearing a lehenga in the show “Nazar”. It is inspired by actress Madhuri Dixit Nene’s look in the popular movie “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!”

“I absolutely love Madhuri Dixit. I think she is gorgeous and has been an inspiration for me. My emerald green lehenga and the intricate jewellery that I wore made me feel like a royal. It has been my best look in the show,” Sonyaa said in a statement.

“The makers did not intend for the look to be similar, but nothing makes me more excited than to wear a costume strikingly similar to Madhuri Dixit’s look,” she added.

–IANS

