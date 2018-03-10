SonyLiv App’s popularity rises

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) SonyLIV, the digital platform of Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) India, made a significant jump in the monthly active users (MAUs) and is now placed at the third spot above Amazon Prime and Voot, according to App Annie data for the month of February.

The SonyLIV App is in direct contrast with its competitors in the industry who have seen their numbers steadily decrease over the last couple of months.

With a strong content line-up, SonyLIV caters to all genres ranging from live sports like cricket, football, WWE, UFC, tennis, live TV, movies, to food, specially curated web shows, short films and more.

