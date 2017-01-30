Soon track your friends in real-time on WhatsApp: Report

New York, Jan 30 (IANS) Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a feature that will track the live location of members, allowing users to track the whereabouts of their friends in real time.

According to the WABetaInfo account on Twitter which is known for leaking information related to WhatsApp updates, the feature will work on WhatsApp beta version 2.17.3.28 for iOS, 2.16.399+ on Android and will be disabled by default.

“The tracking can be kept on for 1 minute, 2 minutes, 5 minutes, or indefinitely. This comes in handy if you’re supposed to meet the gang at a certain location and time, and you want to see how far away from the destination every one in the group is,” phonearena.com reported on Monday.

The live streaming can also be disabled so that your group members can’t learn where you are at any given moment, it added.

The “Live Location Tracking” is disabled by default, which means that WhatsApp needs to activate it when it is ready to be launched.

In December last year, WhatsApp added the features to revoke and edit the sent messages in a beta version testing. The feature is currently available in WhatsApp beta for the iOS 2.17.1.869 platform.

WhatsApp recently launched a video calling feature from India which was rolled out globally to other countries. The feature is available on all platforms — Android, iOS and Windows.

With 160 million users in India, WhatsApp is available in more than 50 different languages around the world and in 10 Indian languages. Nearly 100 million calls are being made on the platform daily worldwide.

–IANS

anuj/na/sac