Sooraj Pancholi to visit army base camp in Amritsar

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor Sooraj Pancholi will be visiting an army base camp in Amritsar to prepare for his role of an Indian soldier in his next yet-untitled project, which will be directed by Irfan Kamal.

He will start shooting for the film from October in Kashmir. Before that, he will be visiting Amritsar as a prep in September.

“I am looking forward to meet the real army officers. More than being excited, I am really nervous because they are respected personalities.It’s a proud moment for me that I will be meeting them for a movie role prep,” Sooraj said in a statement to IANS.

“I just hope I manage to bring that aura of an officer on the screen. It’s way too commendable with the kind of work they do to protect us and live away from their family,” added the actor, who made his debut in “Hero” along with Athiya Shetty in 2015.

On work front, Sooraj wrapped up shooting of “Time to Dance”, helmed by Stanley D’Costa, on Sunday in London. Remo D’Souza has written the script of the project. The film also stars Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif.

–IANS

