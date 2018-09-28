Sophia Hutchins says bond with Caitlyn Jenner ‘not romantic’

Los Angeles, Oct 4 (IANS) Transgender model Sophia Hutchins says she “wouldn’t describe” her relationship with reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner as “romantic”.

During an interview for “The Hidden Truth”, the 22-year-old Pepperdine University graduate addressed the nature of her relationship with Jenner, 68, whom she lives with, reports people.com.

Hutchins says they simply “share a life together.”

“I wouldn’t describe it as a romantic relationship,” said Hutchins, who works as the Executive Director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation.

“I would describe our relationship as we’re partners, we’re business partners. We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other. She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership,” she added.

Hutchins said although the women who met a few years ago via their make-up artist and hairstylist, now live together and there is no need to fixate on the status of their relationship and the demands of a label.

She also corrected the host when he asked if she had ever “dated” another transgender person before.

“I would not say we’re dating. I would back up, I would say we are partners. I would not use the word ‘girlfriend’, I would not use the word ‘dating.’ We’re partners,” said Hutchins.

