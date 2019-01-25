Sophie Choudry, Manj Musik team up for Punjabi song

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress-singer Sophie Choudry has collaborated with singer-composer Manj Musik for a Punjabi song titled “Ajj naiyo sawna”.

“We have been working on the song since last year and I can’t wait to share it with everyone. It’s a fun dance song with a super glam, glossy video shot by a team that flew in from the UK, Estonia and styled by Rocky S,” Sophie said in a statement.

“It’s awesome working with Manj and we are already planning our next,” added the former member of the band Sansara.

Manj, known for songs like “Whistle baja” and “Mahi aaja”, has sung the upcoming song with Sophie.

“Sophie is an incredible singer and performer. For me, she is the Indian Jennifer Lopez and we felt it was time people saw her Punjabi side,” he said.

–IANS

nn/dc/ksk