Sourabh Raaj Jain turns narrator for ‘RadhaKrishn’

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who played Lord Krishna in “Mahabharat”, has been roped in for Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s show “RadhaKrishn” as a narrator.

“I feel honoured to be part of Siddharth Sir’s shows in some way or the other. I had been part of ‘Shani’ and now once again, I will be a part of his show – ‘RadhaKrishn’,” Sourabh said in a statement.

“Siddharth Sir is leaving a behind a legacy with the kind of content he makes and I feel extremely lucky to be a part of his shows in any form that I can be,” he added.

National Award-winning actress Divya Dutta is also part of the mythological show as a narrator.

–IANS

nn/dc/ksk