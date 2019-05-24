Uncategorized

Sourabh Verma slams Air India for luggage damage

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Shuttler Sourabh Verma on Sunday slammed the Air India support staff for damaging his bag in transit during a flight from New Delhi to Copenhagen, Denmark. Verma, ranked 46th in the world, expressed his displeasure in a series of tweets.

“Really disappointed with the service that @airindiain has provided in the last few weeks (sic.)” Verma tweeted.

“I was travelling from Delhi to Copenhagen and on receiving my baggage I found it had been mishandled and broken. I immediately filed a complaint with the @airindiain airport staff.

“I had also sent a mail stating the situation along with the complaint receipt and the pictures of the broken bag. But I have not received any response or reimbursement regarding my complaint even after 20 days of reporting the damage,” Verma said.

Tagging images of his boarding pass, the complaint receipt and the damaged portion of the bag, the shuttler tweeted: “Hence @airindiain I would like you to look into this matter as soon as possible because I am a Badminton athlete and I travel frequently for tournaments. I need you to solve this issue as my bag was mishandled by your staff. I am attaching the relevant pictures (sic).”

Verma had recently won the Slovenia International title, beating Japan’s Minoru Koga 21-17, 21-12 in the final.

–IANS

rkm/arm

