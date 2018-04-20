South Africa calling for Sunny Leone (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone is heading to South Africa to shoot “Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone”. She says this year has been one of the best years of her life.

“It has been a very hectic year for me and that is exactly what I had been looking for . This is one of the best year of my life. I am currently heading to South Africa for the shoot of m1y biopic, and all excited to reunite with the team their,” Sunny said in a statement.

Sunny, who welcomed her twins Noah and Asher in March, has also been keeping busy with her newly launched make-up range — Star Struck by Sunny Leone.

The show “Karenjit Kaur…”, which will stream on the OTT platform ZEE5, revolves around the journey of Sunny, who was born as Karenjit Kaur in a middle class Sikh family in Canada.

It will trace her transition from being a little girl to becoming an adult film actress and from there to her rise in Bollywood.

-*-

Working with Sujoy Ghosh a dream come true: Vikrant Massey

Actor Vikrant Massey finds it a dream come true to work under the direction of filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, whose works he considers “masterpieces”.

Vikrant in Star Plus’ “Teen Pehliyan”, for which Ghosh has made a series of three telefilms.

“At first, I couldn’t believe that I am part of a Sujoy Ghosh project. He is my inspiration and his movies are masterpieces. To work with him is a dream come true. He is a warm person and a director and producer who knows the characters well,” he said in a statement.

Vikrant features in the story titled “Copy”.

“He taught me a lot of things and I am in awe of him and his work.”

-*-

Dehradun schedule for ‘SOTY 2’ wrapped up

The first schedule for “Student Of The Year 2” has been wrapped up in Dehradun.

The film’s lead actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of a flag, which had Saint Teresa written on it.

“And we’re done with the first semester already! Wrapped up the first schedule for ‘SOTY 2’ in Dehradun! Class of 2018,” Tiger tweeted.

Producer Karan Johar is launching two new faces — — Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria — in Bollywood with “Student Of The Year 2”.

–IANS

dc/rb/vd