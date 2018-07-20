South Africa taxi shooting kills 11

Johannesburg, July 22 (IANS) South African police said on Sunday that they are investigating a deadly shooting at a taxi which led to 11 deaths.

South Africa Police Service said that on Saturday night, a taxi from Gauteng province transporting people who attended a funeral came under fire between Colenso and Weenen. Unknown suspects jumped into the road from the bushes and opened fire, it said.

Xinhua news agency quoted a police spokesperson as confirming that there had been 11 fatalities while four people were seriously injured.

The victims were allegedly from a taxi association in Gauteng.

South Africa taxi operators often clash with each other for ranking facilities and routes.

–IANS

mr/