South Africa taxi shooting kills 11
Johannesburg, July 22 (IANS) South African police said on Sunday that they are investigating a deadly shooting at a taxi which led to 11 deaths.
South Africa Police Service said that on Saturday night, a taxi from Gauteng province transporting people who attended a funeral came under fire between Colenso and Weenen. Unknown suspects jumped into the road from the bushes and opened fire, it said.
Xinhua news agency quoted a police spokesperson as confirming that there had been 11 fatalities while four people were seriously injured.
The victims were allegedly from a taxi association in Gauteng.
South Africa taxi operators often clash with each other for ranking facilities and routes.
