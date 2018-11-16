South Africa to take on Paraguay in charity football match

Johannesburg, Nov 19 (IANS) South Africa’s national football team will face Paraguay on Tuesday in the Nelson Mandela Challenge in Moses Mabhida, Durban, the South African Football Association (SAFA) said on Monday.

The international friendly match is an annual event between South Africa and an invited team to raise money for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Part of the benefits from this encounter will go towards the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund’s hospital fund and for their part, the SAFA will donate 1.5 million Rand towards this cause,” said SAFA spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi.

South African players will have dinner with the Paraguayan players and representatives from the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund on Monday evening. The match also serves as a commemoration of former South African President Mandela, who died in 2013 aged 95.

