South Delhi civic body extends suspension of toll tax collection

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday extended suspension of toll tax collection from commercial vehicles entering Delhi through its toll booths to facilitate the RFID system installation work, said an official.

The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system installation work continues at 13 border toll plazas, covering 65 toll lanes, the SDMC said in a statement, adding that the suspension extension will be effective from September 14 to 30.

However, the corporation said during the toll collection suspension period, the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) will be collected.

Earlier, the toll tax collection had been suspended from August 9 to September 13.

