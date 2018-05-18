South Korea team presented to thousands of fans in Seoul

Seoul, May 21 (IANS) South Korea’s national football team will do their country proud at this summer’s World Cup in Russia, the head coach told thousands of supporters in Seoul on Monday.

Shin Tae-Yong was presenting his preliminary 27-man squad to around 3,000 supporters at the central Seoul Plaza in the South Korea capital, an epa-efe journalist reports.

“I know fans are concerned because we’re in a tough group. But I believe (…) we can make fans happy by beating Sweden in our first match”, Shin said, as cited by Yonhap news agency.

The team are making their ninth consecutive World Cup appearance, but will likely struggle to qualify for the Round of 16 from group F which contains Mexico, Sweden and world champions Germany.

Shin will announce his final 23-man squad after friendly matches against Honduras next week and Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 1.

South Korea kick off their campaign in Russia on June 18 against Sweden.

–IANS

tri/bg