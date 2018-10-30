South Korean First Lady to visit India

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook will visit India from November 4 to 7 and will be the chief guest at the Uttar Pradesh government’s Deepotsav, it was announced on Wednesday.

She would be in the country on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

She would attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Queen Suriratna Memorial in Ayodhya on November 6. Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya got married to King Suro and was renamed Queen Heo Hwang-ok.

“Ayodhya and Korea have a deep historical connection through the legendary Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya, who travelled to Korea in 48 CE and married Korean King Suro,” the statement said.

“The First Lady’s participation in the festivities in Ayodhya will showcase our close civilisational links as well as the ongoing deepening engagement between our two countries.”

–IANS

ab/in/bg