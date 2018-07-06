South Korean President arrives on a four-day state visit

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday evening arrived in India on a four-day state visit. Soon after his arrival, he visited the Akshardham Temple.

Over the next two days, Moon would be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

On Monday, he is scheduled to meet Sushma Swaraj and visit Samsung Electronics facility in Noida.

On Tuesday, he would be accorded ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan followed by a meeting with Naidu. The same day, he would meet Modi.

India and South Korea would sign various agreements following delegation level talks.

In the evening, Moon will be hosted to dinner by President Kovind. The South Korean President would depart on Wednesday morning.

–IANS

mak/vd