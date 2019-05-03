South Point, Modern High in semi-finals of Regatta

Kolkata, May 9 (IANS) South Point High School boys and Modern High School for girls displayed their class as they entered the semi-finals of both the senior and junior categories on the fifth day of the 47th All India Invitation School Regatta (AIISC) at Lake Club course in Rabindra Sarobar here on Thursday.

Pitted against M G Rungta Academy in the junior boys group, South Point represented by Rishik Pal, Md. S Sahid, Sourish Kundu and Srijit Ghosh, faced a very tough competition to beat Rungta boys by a very narrow margin.

In the other quarter finals of the junior boys, title holders and favourite Jatragachi Pranabananda took their place in the last four stage where they will clash with Tollygune Adarsha Hindi High School. The Jatragachi team also had the distinction to clock 2m 7.15 seconds to complete the 500 metre course which is the best in the junior boys so far in this meet.

Beside strong contender South Point, others to reach the semi- finals from senior boys group are St. Xaviers, Future Hope and Khalsa High. In the penultimate fight, South Point will face Future High while St.Xaviers will take on Khalsa high.

Along with Modern High school, others who reached the semi-finals in senior girls are Ballygunge Siksha Sadan (BSS), G D Birla School and Sushila Birla High School. In the semi-final, Modern High will face BSS while Sushila Birla will take on G D Birla.

The junior girls section saw Modern High School, La Martniere Girls (LMG), Maadevi Birla High School and Ashok Hall reaching the semi-finals. Modern High will clash with Ashok Hall and LMG will take on Mahadevi Birla.

The National High School competitors, who did well earlier, were totally off colour on Thursday as none of their five teams could reach the semi-final stage.

