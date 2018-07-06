Southampton signs Danish defender Vestergaard

London, July 13 (IANS) English Premier League side Southampton on Friday announced the signing of Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard from Germany’s Borussia Monchengladbach for a reported 18 million pounds ($23.64 million).

The defender, who played with his national team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, signed a four-year-contract with Southampton, reports Efe.

“I knew of the interest before the World Cup and the club has followed me for quite some time and done a lot of scouting, which is also a good sign for me that they know my strengths and weaknesses,” Vestergaard told the English club’s website.

Vestergaard joins Southampton to reinforce the Saints’ defence that was weakened following the transfer of the Netherlands’ Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool in the winter.

