Southern Railway to modernize 61 trains soon

Chennai, May 8 (IANS) The Southern Railway will complete upgrading of 61 trains under the Utkrisht programme soon while two employees set to retire this month flagged off the swanky Tambaram-Nagercoil Express on Wednesday evening.

“In the first phase, 10 trains were upgraded under the Utkrisht programme. In the second phase, 64 trains were allotted for upgradation for Southern Railway. Out of that three trains have been upgraded. The upgradation of the remaining 61 trains will be completed soon,” the Southern Railway official told IANS.

He said the total outlay for upgrading 64 trains in Southern Railway was Rs 67.75 crore.

Painted with apricot and red colours on the exterior, the Tambaram-Nagercoil Express has swanky interiors like hydrophobic coated wash basin; epoxy flooring in the toilet; vinyl wrapping of doorway and gangway; LED lights; bay mobile charging points; glowing berth number indication boards; odourless bio-toilets; WiFi infotainment in air conditioned coaches and others.

–IANS

vj/mr