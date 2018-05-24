Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (IANS) The much-awaited southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on Tuesday – three days ahead of schedule – said the IMD, signalling monsoon’s arrival over the Indian subcontinent and beginning of rainy season in the region.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report issued here on Tuesday stated that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin-Maldives area, entire Lakshadweep, most parts of Kerala, some parts of Tamil Nadu and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal.

It also pointed out that widespread rainfall occurred over Kerala during the past three-four days.

One of the major indicators signalling the onset is rainfall, which is monitored closely at 14 monitoring stations in Kerala from May 25. It has now recorded more than 60 per cent rainfall besides the westerly winds have also strengthened.

The normal monsoon onset over Kerala is June 1 and since 2005, the IMD started to issue operational forecasts for the date. The forecasts during the past 12 years have been correct every year except 2015.

–IANS

sg/him/vd