SP announces 12 more candidates in 5th list for UP polls

Lucknow, Jan 26 (IANS) The ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday released its fifth list of 12 candidates for the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly polls to be held between February 11 and March 8.

Prominent among those on the latest list include Shiv Kumar Gupta (Sevta seat in Sitapur), Neeraj Gaur (Rania in Kanpur Rural), Mansoor Alam (Phoolpur in Allahabad), and Gareebdas from Jakhania in Ghazipur.

The SP has dropped four of its sitting legislators.

The ruling party is contesting the elections in alliance with the Congress. The latest list also saw axing of candidates considered close to former state unit chief Shivpal Singh Yadav.

