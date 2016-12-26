SP, BSP, Congress a cocktail of corruption: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday targeted the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress, calling them a “cocktail of corruption and crime”.

“In the last 15 years, bua (Mayawati), babua (Akhilesh Yadav) and yuvraj (Rahul Gandhi) have only looted Uttar Pradesh. They have pushed the state behind in the development race,” BJP spokesman Shrikant Sharma said here.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where SP is the ruling party, are due early next year.

The BJP bagged 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2014 general elections.

Sharma accused these parties of indulging in mud-slinging against the BJP out of “frustration”.

“The BJP believes in the politics of performance. There is not a wave but a tsunami of change in Uttar Pradesh. This has unsettled them (opposition),” Sharma added.

He said the Uttar Pradesh people have made it clear in the 2014 elections that they will no longer tolerate “anti-development politics” in the name of the poor, Dalits and “a particular community”.

The BJP’s retaliation came after BSP chief Mayawati earlier in the day alleged that the BJP, Congress and the Samajwadi Party had a tacit understanding for the coming assembly polls.

Amid reports that the Congress and the ruling Samajwadi Party were negotiating to contest the assembly elections as allies, Mayawati alleged that such an alliance was dependent on a green signal from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

–IANS

mak/tsb/bg