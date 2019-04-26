SP-BSP-RLD alliance of opportunists: Modi

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), April 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed the SP-BSP-RLD alliance as an “alliance of opportunists”.

Speaking at an election rally here, Modi said the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh wanted a “helpless” government at the Centre, not a strong one.

“The mantra of this alliance is “Jaat paat japna, janta ka maal apna” and it keeps attacking the ‘chowkidar’ because he has checked corruption. This alliance is ‘mahamilavati’,” he said.

He further said: “Whatever efforts the opposition makes, the result will be ‘Phir ek baar ,” and the crowd responded with “Modi sarkar”.

The Prime Minister also ridiculed the opposition leaders for dreaming of becoming the next Prime Minister and attacked Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for seeking the support of the Samajwadi Party (SP) “just for the sake of power”.

Modi said: “These parties are the ones which seek evidence of the Balakot air strike and shed tears for the Batla House encounter in which terrorists were killed.”

–IANS

