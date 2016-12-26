SP-Congress alliance only after BJP’s blessings: Mayawati

Lucknow, Dec 26 (IANS) Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday alleged that the BJP, Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) were having a tacit understanding for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Amid reports that the Congress and the ruling Samajwadi Party were negotiating to contest the next year’s Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as allies, Mayawati alleged such an alliance was dependent on a green signal from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a press conference here, Mayawati also alleged the Modi government of using central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to pressurise SP boss Mulayam Singh Yadav to forge an alliance with the Congress.

“The SP and Congress have been attempting to forge an alliance but that will materialise only when the BJP gives the green signal for it. And the BJP will give the green signal only when it is sure that such an alliance will actually benefit them,” the Bahujan Samaj Party chief told the media.

“The SP-Congress alliance entirely depends on whether the BJP stands to gain from it or not,” she said, urging the Muslim voters to vote only for the BSP which endeavours to ensure their welfare.

“Anticipating the BSP would come back to power, the BJP is using ED and the CBI to pressurise Mulayam Singh Yadav to toe its line and divide the Muslim vote,” she said.

She also wondered by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was favouring a tie up with the Congress.

“If they (SP) are so confident of coming back to power why are they looking for alliance,” she asked and said Akhilesh Yadav was on a “ribbon cutting spree” to hide his poor report card as Chief Minister.

Continuing her attack against demonetisation, Mayawati said the hasty decision has now turned into the proverbial “albatross around the neck” for Modi.

“To divert the public attention from the promises made in the Lok Sabha polls, Modi without any preparation and in haste implemented demonetisation which has now become a ‘gale ki haddi’ (albatross around the neck),” said Mayawati, who has been up in arms against the Centre following the November 8 demonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

“Over 90 per cent of the poor, farmers, labourers, other working classes and the middle class are yet to overcome from the strong effects of the demonetisation despite the 50 days’ time sought by Modi nearing an end,” she said.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh, in the polls, will hand them (BJP) the punishment they deserve,” she added.

–IANS

and/vd