SP fields Manoj Prajapati from Hamirpur seat

Lucknow, Aug 29 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) has declared Dr Manoj Prajapati as their candidate from Hamirpur assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh.

SP spokesprson Rajendra Chaudhary said on Wednesday, “Party president Akhilesh Yadav has announced Dr Manoj Prajapati as party candidate for the Assembly by-elections from Hamirpur seat which was vacant after BJP MLA Ashok Chandel was awarded life sentence in a murder case.”

Voting in Hamirpur will take place on Sept 23 whereas the last date for filing nominations is Sept 7. The counting will be done on Sept 27.

–IANS

