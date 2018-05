Lucknow, May 31 (IANS) Samajwadi Party’s Naeem-ul-Hasan won the Noorpur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with a margin of 6,211 votes, a poll official said.

The bypoll necessitated by BJP’s sitting MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh’s death in a road accident in February, was held on Monday, and saw a 61 per cent voter turnout.

–IANS

