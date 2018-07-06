Spain appoint former ATK coach Molina as sporting director

Madrid, July 9 (IANS) Former Spain goalkeeper and Indian Super League (ISL) franchise ATK coach Jose Francisco Molina was on Monday appointed the new sporting director of the the Spanish football federation RFEF.

After Fernando Hierro stepped down from his role following Spain’s Round-of-16 exit in the World Cup in Russia, Molina – who was capped nine times by La Roja between 1996 and 2000 — was chosen to do the job, according to www.football-espana.net.

Molina, 48, spent 11 years at Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna while also having stints at Valencia, Albacete and Levante.

As a coach, the shot-stopper had stints with Villarreal and ATK.

Molina helped ATK win the Indian Super League in 2016 before joining Mexican second division side Atletico San Luis.

