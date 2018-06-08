Spain back to training in Russia after narrow win in Tunisia friendly
Krasnador (Russia), June 10 (IANS) The Spanish football team returned to some light training on Sunday at its 2018 FIFA World Cup base in this Russian city, after a narrow 1-0 victory over Tunisia in an international friendly.
With head coach Julen Lopetegui already thinking ahead to Spain’s opening Group B game against Portugal in Sochi on June 15, the majority of the players who took part in Saturday’s match were afforded a gentle session to allow for recuperation, reports Efe.
Only Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon and Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara took part in the more intense exercises.
Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal remained absent from group training and was undergoing individual sessions as part of his recuperation for a hamstring injury sustained in the UEFA Champions League final, amid concerns that he could miss the opening games.
Goalkeeper David de Gea, right-back Alvaro Odriozola, defenders Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, midfielders Andres Iniesta, David Silva and Rodrigo Moreno were also rested on what was a sweltering day in the southern Russian city.
A late goal from Iago Aspas allowed Spain to scrape through with a victory against Tunisia on Saturday.
–IANS
