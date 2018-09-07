Spain coach says he has no doubts about goalkeeper De Gea

London, Sep 8 (IANS) Head coach Luis Enrique has said prior to the Spanish national football team’s opening UEFA Nations League game against England this weekend that David de Gea’s status as the No.1 goalkeeper remains firmly intact.

Although rumors have swirled about a possible shake-up following De Gea’s performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Enrique on Friday said he had no doubts about the Manchester United net minder nor about his starting line-up for Saturday’s contest at Wembley Stadium in London, reports Efe news.

The head coach also showered praise on Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, saying he has the strongest personality and presence of any player on the national team.

Enrique’s men will square off against The Three Lions in both teams’ opening Group 4 match of the inaugural UEFA Nations League, a biennial international football competition.

The head coach refused to discuss any tactics ahead of the match against England, which finished fourth at this summer’s World Cup, saying he did not want to give the opponent “any kind of clues.”

Enrique has imposed new restrictions since taking over in July such as banning the use of cellphones during meals, a new rule that midfielder Isco says has been a positive one.

“I don’t have a set method. I act based on the team’s needs. (The players’) conduct has been irreproachable,” the former FC Barcelona manager said.

–IANS

kk/vm