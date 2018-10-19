Spain defender Alonso extends Chelsea contract until 2023

London, Oct 24 (IANS) English football club Chelsea on Wednesday announced it had extended Spain defender Marcos Alonso’s contract until 2023.

The 27-year-old joined the Blues in August 2016, and helped win the English Premier League (EPL) title in the 2016/2017 season as well as the FA Cup last season, reports Efe.

“I am so happy to stay here longer and to keep playing for one of the best teams in the world. It has been a very good two seasons and I am looking forward to more,” Alonso said in a statement on the club’s website.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia praised the move, saying: “In the past two seasons he has developed into an important player for the club, demonstrating his outstanding ability and a fantastic attitude that has helped him become a English Premier League champion and Spain international.”

Alonso started his career with Real Madrid, and moved to Chelsea from the Italian club Fiorentina.

–IANS

