Spain PM meets Infantino, Rubiales to discuss Spanish football

Madrid, Sep 12 (IANS) Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday held a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino as well as the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Jose Luis Rubiales at Moncloa Palace in Spain’s capital.

The meeting, which lasted more than an hour, is aimed at tackling several issues related to Spanish football and regulatory changes at a national and an international level, reports Efe news.

“It is important to have relations with a country that is very important like Spain, and with the Prime Minister, Mr. Sanchez, who is an athlete and likes football too,” Infantino said after the meeting.

“I think we have understood each other perfectly, different ideas have been put on the table, and they will continue to develop with work groups and step by step we will see the progress, but we all want the best for Spain and for soccer,” Rubiales commented.

–IANS

kk/sed