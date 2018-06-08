Spain still among favourites despite Lopetegui’s departure: Mbappe

Moscow, June 14 (IANS) French forward Kylian Mbappe said that Spain will compete at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the same ambition despite the dismissal of La Roja’s head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Mbappe stressed on Wednesday that Spain have the same competitive players with the same ambition to win under new coach Fernando Hierro, eports EFE news agency.

The Paris Saint-Germain star stressed that Spain is still one of the three favourites to win the World Cup, along with Brazil and defending champion Germany.

As for his French national team, Mbappe said that it is “one step below” the trio of favourites, but he insisted that there are other teams that can make a surprise run in the World Cup.

Spain will compete in Group B along with Portugal, Morocco and Iran, while France are in Group C with Australia, Peru and Denmark and will kick off their World Cup run against the Australians on June 16.

–IANS

ajb/