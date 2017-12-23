Spain takes steps to end gender-based violence

Madrid, Dec 28 (IANS) The Spanish government has approved a series of measures aimed at preventing gender-based violence, an issue which has left 47 women dead there so far in 2017.

The measures would include improving on help and protection provided to victims, carrying out awareness and education campaigns and providing professional training, Efe news reported.

Coordination between courts and administrations was also to be refined.

Divorcees found guilty of gender-based violence would no longer get permission to see their underage children.

“This inter-party agreement represents a roadmap for the fight against gender-based violence and is the result of consensus, unity and collaboration,” Minister for Health, Social Services and Equality Dolores Montserrat said on Wednesday.

The agreement, which was reached in September, would be rolled out in 2018. It would receive a $238 million-fund in the first three months.

Since records began in 2003, 918 women in Spain have been killed by partners or ex-partners in acts of gender-based violence.

–IANS

in/