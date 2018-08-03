Spain thrash Paraguay in women’s U-20 World Cup

Concarneau (France), Aug 7 (IANS) Spain made their debut in the women’s U-20 World Cup with an impressive 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

Patri Guijarro, who plays professionally for Barcelona, had a hat trick for La Roja in the Group C match at Stade Guy-Piriou here on Monday, reports EFE news agency.

She put Spain ahead 1-0 in the 40th minute and Claudia Pina doubled the advantage early in the second half.

Jessica Martinez clawed one back for Paraguay in the 62nd minute, but Guijarro made it 3-1 for Spain two minutes later and completed the triple in stoppage time.

Japan got a goal from Hayashi in the 76th minute to defeat the United States 1-0 in the other Group C match.

In Group D, Germany and Nigeria – the 2010 and 2014 finalists – faced off at Stade Marville in Saint-Malo.

The first half ended scoreless, but the tempo increased after the break and Germany took the lead in the 69th on a goal by Stefanie Sanders, who exploited a rebound after the initial header off a corner hit the cross-bar.

Nigeria had a chance to equalize three minutes later with a free kick from the edge of the box, but Peace Efih’s effort bounced off the post.

The other Group D game pitted China against Haiti.

China jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Zhao Yujie and Shen Mengyu. While Haitian captain Nerilia Mondesir made it a contest when she converted a penalty in the 78th minute, the Caribbean side failed to get a second goal.

–IANS

ajb/