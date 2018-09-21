Spain to announce squad for England, Wales matches on Oct 4

Madrid, Sep 26 (IANS) Spain coach Luis Enrique is to announce the international team’s squad on October 4, according to the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

La Roja is set to be hosted by Wales in a friendly match in Cardiff on October 11, and then take on England in the UEFA Nations League in Seville four days later, reports Efe.

“Spain boss Luis Enrique will reveal his squad on Thursday, October 4,” the RFEF said on its website.

Enrique took the reins in July after La Roja was knocked out of the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and led Spain to win its first two matches in the UEFA Nations League against England 2-1 and Croatia 6-0.

