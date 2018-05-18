Spain wants more cooperation with China: Rajoy

Madrid, May 19 (IANS) Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said Spain and China should have more high-level visits, plan for the future and strengthen cooperation in trade, tourism, culture and sports.

Rajoy made the remarks during his meeting on Thursday with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Xinhua reported on Friday.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain as well as the 13th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Rajoy said the Spanish-Sino relations enjoy sound development momentum. “I have visited China three times. And I was impressed last year when I attended the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing,” he told Wang.

Rajoy added that Spain and China should also play their respective advantages and enhance cooperation in the third-party market in Latin America and Africa.

The Prime Minister said both Spain and China stand for the maintenance of multilateralism and the multilateral system, and both nations should strengthen communication and coordination, so as to play positive roles in contributing to world and regional peace.

For his part, Wang said China supports the Spanish government in its efforts to protect national unity and believes that the Spanish side will continue supporting China in protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Wang said both nations should make use of the upcoming high-level visits this year so as to push the Sino-Spanish comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

China, Wang said, appreciated Spain’s support in the Belt and Road Initiative. Both sides should strengthen the alignment of respective national development strategies and look for new cooperation potential and expand cooperation fields, Wang said.

Wang said China is opening more to the outside world, and both nations look to have brighter cooperation future in various fields.

