Spain’s Alcacer says happy he left Barça to play bigger role with Dortmund

Madrid, Oct 9 (IANS) Spain forward Paco Alcacer said Tuesday he was happy with his decision to leave Barcelona over the summer in order to play a bigger role with German football giants Borussia Dortmund.

Alcacer, 25, scored a hat-trick in Dortmund’s 4-3 win over Augsburg on Saturday, and has joined the Bundesliga side on a one-season loan after two years with Barça, reports Efe.

“Having Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and (Ousmane) Dembele at Barcelona, it’s very complicated to get minutes with the qualities of those strikers,” Alcacer said during a press conference ahead of Spain’s clash with Wales on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League.

“I’m really pleased with my decision,” he added.

Alcacer would not reveal the discussions he had with Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde about leaving the club, but made it clear that it was his decision to go.

“The decisions that I make, I have made them. In the end, the conversations with a coach are private,” he asserted, adding “A player with confidence is better than one without confidence.”

