Spain’s Aspas says fans’ scoring expectations too high

Krasnodar (Russia), June 10 (IANS) Forward Iago Aspas on Sunday said that the Spanish football team suffered from fans’ expectations of high-scoring wins in its last two friendlies against Switzerland and Tunisia ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Aspas, who scored the winner for Spain in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Tunisia, said supporters wanted his national team to net eight goals against Switzerland and 10 against Tunisia, after the 6-1 win over Argentina in a friendly on March 27, reports Efe.

“Sometimes we do not give such importance to the victories, although it is true that the fans want Spain to have high-scoring wins after the Argentina match,” the forward reiterated.

Aspas pointed out that Spain played friendlies against good rivals, which played big games and performed well.

He stressed that he wants to do his best with his national team to contribute to scoring goals and making assists to help Spain win every game.

Spain, who will compete in Group B along with Portugal, Iran and Morocco, are set to play their first tie at the 2018 World Cup against Portugal on June 15.

–IANS

