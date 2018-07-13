Spain’s Fernando Torres to debut with Sagan Tosu

Tokyo, July 16 (IANS) Spain’s former striker Fernando Torres was introduced as the new member of Japanese club Sagan Tosu on Monday, in an event witnessed by hundreds of people in front of the Best Amenity Stadium.

Torres came out wearing the blue and pink uniform of the Japanese team, which will also bear his usual number “9”, in a ceremony held outside the stadium in the city of Tosu, in the north of Kyushu island, a day after being introduced as the new member of the team, reports Efe.

Torres expressed his pleasure over being in Japan and being a part of Sagan Tosu and said he hoped to make his debut soon for the club and score many goals.

On Monday, the veteran striker is set to be introduced to his teammates and his coach, Italy’s Massimo Ficcadenti, with whom he said he wanted to meet as soon as possible to know about the way they played and to help use his experience to boost the team.

From a podium outside the stadium, Torres saw how the Japanese fans, many wearing in the colors of the team uniform, chanted “ole, ole, ole Sagan Tosu”, while waving scarves in the air and a flag with the shield of the team along with the Spanish flag.

The Madrid native said he hoped to see his fans on Sunday in a first match.

Sagan Tosu is set to play on July 22 at home against Vegalta Sendai on the 17th day of the J-League.

The Spanish football player signed some blue balls as “Torres 9” before leaving, which were given to the public.

