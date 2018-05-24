Spain’s FIFA World Cup squad trains without Monreal

Madrid, May 30 (IANS) Spain’s national football team on Wednesday completed their third session in the pre-World Cup training camp without defender Nacho Monreal, absent due to muscle pains.

Monreal’s fellow defender Dani Carvajal was also absent from training as he recovers from a muscle injury suffered with Real Madrid during the Champions League final on Saturday, reports Efe.

Monreal was unable to train normally with the rest of his teammates due to pains he felt after Tuesday’s training session, and the coaching staff opted for caution, leaving the Arsenal defender to exercise inside the facilities of the soccer city of Las Rozas.

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has yet to reveal the line-up for Sunday’s match against Switzerland, the first of the two friendlies La Roja are scheduled to play before their debut at the World Cup in Russia.

Lopetegui will not be able to count on Real Madrid players Sergio Ramos, Nacho Fernandez, Lucas Vazquez, Isco Alarcon and Marco Asensio, all of whom were given permission to rest after being proclaimed European champions, nor Carvajal, who aims to recover from his injury in time for the World Cup.

Spain is to face Portugal on June 15 in Group B, which also includes Iran and Morocco.

–IANS

tri/bg