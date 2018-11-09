Spain’s injured captain Ramos leaves team, to undergo medical review

Zagreb, Nov 16 (IANS) Spanish national football team captain and defender Sergio Ramos, who flew back to Madrid following international duty, is set to undergo medical scans for an apparent groin injury Friday.

Ramos, 32, also the captain of Real Madrid, played with La Roja Thursday in the Spanish side’s UEFA Nations League’s 2-3 loss to Croatia and then returned to Madrid Friday aboard a private jet to be treated by Real Madrid’s medical staff, reports Efe.

The Spanish national team confirmed on its website on Thursday that the defender withdrew from the squad due to an apparent groin injury to the adductor muscle (a muscle often involved with groin injuries).

Spain will play a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina Sunday, while Real Madrid is set to be hosted by Eibar in La Liga play on November 24.

