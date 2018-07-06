Spain’s La Liga to be most represented league at World Cup Final

Moscow, July 12 (IANS) The outcome by Thursday of the FIFA World Cup semi-final stage after the victories of the French and Croatian squads and the defeat of Belgium and England, has driven the Spanish La Liga to overtake the English Premier League (EPL) as the national league with the most footballers at this weekend’s Moscow World Cup final.

Prior to the semi-final stage, the EPL and London’s Tottenham had the most players lined up. But the tables have now turned and it is La Liga in the lead and six European teams featuring three players each: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico de Madrid, PSG, Monaco, and Marseille, reports Efe.

The semi-final’s score has left French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as the sole representative of the Tottenham team, managed by Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino, who also had Belgium’s Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and midfielder Mousa Dembele, and England’s Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Harry Kane, the World Cup’s top scorer with six goals.

The EPL now stands in fourth place and left with six players in all, lagging behind La Liga which has 10, France’s Ligue 1 with nine and Italy’s Serie A with seven players respectively.

At the Final match, Barcelona FC will have the Frenchmen Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele along with Croatian Ivan Rakitic; Real Madrid with Frenchman Raphael Varane and the Croatians Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic; Madrid’s Atletico will watch Lucas Hernández and Antoine Griezmann, with their ‘Bleus’ kit on.

Thomas Lemar, the Monaco player has already signed with Madrid’s red and white striped team, and the red and white chequered, Sime Vrsaljko.

The Seville FC will also have its midfielder, Steven Nzonzi, present at the final.

The Moscow Final World Cup (France-Croatia) match player breakdown by team and national football league is as follows:

Spain (10):

Barcelona (3): Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic

Real Madrid (3): Raphael Varane, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric

Atletico de Madrid (3): Lucas Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Sime Vsaljko

Sevilla (1): Steven Nzonzi

France (9)

Paris Saint Germain (3): Alphonse Areola, Presnel Kimpembe, Kylian Mbappe

Monaco (3): Djibril Sidibe, Thomas Lemar, Danijel Subasic

Marseille (3): Steve Mandanda, Adil Rami, Florian Thauvin

Italy (7)

Juventus (2): Blaise Matuidi, Mario Mandzukic

Inter (2): Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic

Sampdoria (1): Ivan Strinic

Fiorentina (1): Milan Badelj

Milan (1): Nikola Kalinic

England (6):

Chelsea (2): Ngolo Kante, Olivier Giroud,

Tottenham (1): Hugo Lloris.

Manchester City (1): Benjamin Mendy

Manchester United (1): Paul Pogba

Liverpool (1): Dejan Lovren

Germany (6):

Bayern Munich (1): Corentin Tolisso

Stuttgart (1): Benjamin Pavard

Bayer Leverkusen (1): Tin Jedvaj

Hoffenheim (1): Andrej Kramaric

Eintracht Frankfurt (1): Ante Rebic

Schalke (1): Marko Pjaca.

Croatia (2)

Dinamo Zagreb (1): Dominik Livakovic

Rijeka (1): Filip Bradaric

Belgium (1)

Gante (1): Lovre Kalinic

Russia (1):

Lokomotiv Moscow (1): Vedran Corluka

Austria (1)

RB Salzburg (1): Duje Caleta-Car

Turkey (1)

Besiktas (1): Domagoj Vida

Ukraine (1)

Dynamo Kiev (1): Josip Pivaric

