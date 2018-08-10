Spain’s Lorenzo beats leader Marquez to win Austrian GP

Spielberg (Austria), Aug 12 (IANS) Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati on Sunday won the Austrian Grand Prix beating his compatriot Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda in the last round of the race.

Lorenzo set the pace at the Red Bull circuit of Spielberg, clocking 39 minutes and 40.688 seconds, reports Efe.

The winning Spaniard was 0.130 second ahead of runner-up Marquez, who took the pole position on Saturday.

Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati finished in the third position.

Although Marquez finished second, he is still the leader of the 2018 MotoGP world standing with 201 points, 59 points ahead of second-placed Italy’s Valentino Rossi of Yamaha.

Lorenzo is in the third position of the world standing with 130 points.

–IANS

pur/sed