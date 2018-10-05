Spain’s Marc Marquez on way to MotoGP title after victory in Thailand

Buriram (Thailand), Oct 7 (IANS) Spanish rider and current World Championship standings leader Marc Marquez was one step closer to claiming the MotoGP world title with his seventh victory in the season after beating his rivals on Sunday at the 2018 Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix.

Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), who snatched pole position for the Thailand race on Saturday, set the pace at the Chang International Circuit of Buriram with a time of 39 minutes and 55.722 seconds, reports Efe news.

“Marquez wins the first ever MotoGP race in Thailand,” MotoGP tweeted on its official account.

Marquez was 0.115 seconds ahead of second-placed Italian Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), while Spaniard Maverick Viñales (Yamaha) came third, 0.270 seconds behind the winner.

“Yes Team, we got it! First Thailand GP win ever, 7th of the season, 42nd in MotoGP, 68th in career,” Repsol Honda Team tweeted.

Marquez also made history on Saturday after going from the Qualifying 1 straight to the pole position.

Valentino Rossi crossed the line in fourth place.

Marquez leads the standings on 271 points with four races to go this season, ahead of Dovizioso on 194 points, while Rossi is in third place on 172.

