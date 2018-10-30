Spain’s Rins leads FP2 in Malaysia MotoGP for 1st time

Sepang (Malaysia), Nov 2 (IANS) Spanish rider Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) set the pace on Friday in the second free practice of the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix for the first time in his MotoGP career.

Rins surprised all the MotoGP favourites, clocking one minute and 59.608 seconds at the Sepang circuit, reports Efe.

Rins beat his compatriot Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), who has already secured the 2018 MotoGP title, and Italian Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), who has won the last two Malaysian GPs.

Marquez came second, just 0.093 seconds behind Rins while Australian Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) was third, ahead of fourth-placed Spanish rider Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha).

Italian racers Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) and Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) finished fifth and sixth respectively, while Dovizioso, who was the fastest in the first free practice, came seventh.

