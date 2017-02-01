Spain’s sports minister supports use of technology in La Liga

Madrid, Feb 1 (IANS) The Spanish minister of education, culture and sport expressed his support for the use of technology in the country’s football league La Liga, to avoid provoking any reaction if actions on the field are not judged correctly.

Inigo Mendez de Vigo on Tuesday said that technology used in tennis and basketball should be introduced in football, such as the video replay technology used for the first time during the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup in Japan, reports Efe.

Mendez de Vigo’s statement came in response to a question on whether his ministry is planning to resort to technology in soccer to avoid mistakes, like the one during the Barcelona-Real Betis clash in round 20 of La Liga on Sunday.

The game eventually ended 1-1, although a shot by Jordi Alba passed Betis’s goal line, but the referee did not signal a goal and Barcelona now has a four-point gap behind leader Real Madrid.

